Huge Trade Bolsters Breakers Blueline

July 21, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Biloxi Breakers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Breakers have traded the rights to Don Carter Jr. and Edward Coffee to the Carolina Thunderbirds in exchange for defenseman Vladislav Pavlov.

Pavlov, a 25-year-old offensive defenseman from Chelyabinsk, Russia, tallied 40 points in 49 games during the 2023-2024 season with the Watertown Wolves. That season, he played under then-GM and current Biloxi Breakers Director of Hockey Operations, Charlie Pens. Known for his smooth skating and offensive instincts, Pavlov has totaled 48 points in 79 FPHL games.

"Although it was tough trading Don Carter-a good friend and former teammate of mine-I believe this deal is a win-win for both the Breakers and the Thunderbirds," said Head Coach Charlie Pens. "Pavs is a slick offensive defenseman when utilized the right way. I see him pairing well with either Flanny or Payner to balance his offensive style with a defensively responsible partner. He's going to be a major asset on the power play, and he isn't afraid to throw big open ice hits in the neutral and defensive zone. This is a huge pickup for the Gulf Coast."

