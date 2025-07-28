Hook Stays: Breakers Announce Return of Beloved Mascot and Launch of School Outreach Program

July 28, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Biloxi Breakers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Breakers may be the newest wave in professional hockey on the Gulf Coast, but some legends never leave.

The organization is proud to announce that Hook, the iconic mascot from the Seawolves era, will officially stay on with the team as the Guardian of the Beach. His role is bigger than ever as he steps into the spotlight as the face of a brand-new community initiative: Hooked on Learning.

Launching this season, Hooked on Learning is a school outreach program designed to promote reading, leadership, and coastal pride among local students. Hook will visit schools across the region, bringing energy, encouragement, and a message that goes far beyond the ice.

"Hook is more than just a mascot-he's a symbol of resilience, fun, and now education," said Maria Barr, Director of Community Engagement. "We're excited to bring something meaningful to our community that connects kids to hockey and lifelong learning."

Schools interested in booking a visit from Hook can email Maria Barr at mbarr@biloxibreakers.net to join the outreach list and be among the first to receive program details.

Let's get the next generation Hooked on Learning.







