Hardy Signs in Biloxi

July 25, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Biloxi Breakers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Breakers are proud to announce the signing of forward Nathan Hardy for the upcoming 2025-2026 season.

Hailing from Sherbrooke, Quebec, Hardy is a 5'10", 205-pound forward who spent the 2023-2024 season playing Junior hockey with the Temiscaming Titans of the GMHL, followed by a season in Senior AAA hockey in Quebec.

"Hardy is a pass-first, shoot-second forward with surprising speed for his size," said Head Coach Charlie Pens. "His highlight reel is astonishing. The moment I saw his hockey IQ and how well he moves, I signed him immediately. I expect him to make an impact from Day 1 of training camp. He's a huge upgrade to our forward group."

