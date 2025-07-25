Bryan Parsons Re-Acquired from Indiana

July 25, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers have announced that defenseman Bryan Parsons was re-acquired from the Indiana Sentinels in exchange for future considerations. The veteran defenseman was selected by Indiana from Port Huron in the FPHL's expansion draft earlier this summer.

"We are extremely happy to have Parsons back. He is a fan favorite here and plays with an edge we need," said Prowlers general manager Matt Graham. "Expansion drafts are always tricky, but we are very happy to have him back!"

Last season, Parsons dressed for a career-high 52 games on the Port Huron blue line. He dished out 15 assists and 17 points to go with 144 penalty minutes and a +12 plus/minus rating. The fan favorite also appeared in all six playoff games.

"I've been fortunate enough to call Port Huron my second home for the past seven years," Parsons said. "After long discussions and reflection, I've come to the conclusion there is no other place I'd want to finish my career, in front of any other fans, than Port Huron."

The 32-year-old has spent six of his seven pro seasons in the FPHL and played all but 32 of his 255 career Fed games with Port Huron. Parsons' 223 games as a Prowler are the fifth-most in franchise history and his 500 penalty minutes with the club are fourth all time. He was originally acquired via a midseason trade with the Watertown Wolves in February 2019. Parsons played his NCAA DIII hockey at Becker College from 2013-17.

"With last year's result of falling short of our goal, the emotions and disappointment of that loss still resonated deeply with all of us," Parsons said. "From the most passionate fans, to the game day staff, to the coaches, and to the players, a new type of energy has been created within the Prowlers organization as well as the community. The bar is set high, and we intend to exceed that bar. The group we have coming back is hungrier than ever to prove why Port Huron is such a special place to be. I was asked why I wanted to come back to Port Huron and it's simple; we have unfinished business. See you in October!"

With Parsons back in the fold, the Prowlers are another step closer to the 2025-26 season beginning in October! Get your season tickets now at phprowlers.com/season-memberships.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.