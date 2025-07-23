Ken Andrews Announced as New Prowlers Owner

During a press conference at McMorran Place Wednesday, the Port Huron Prowlers announced they have a new man at the top. Local businessman Ken Andrews has taken over as the sole owner of the organization. Andrews took over the Motor City Rockers in January and still owns that franchise as it goes dormant with plans to return to play in the 2026-27 campaign. He has been working with the Prowlers' staff for much of the summer before Wednesday's press conference.

Andrews was born and raised in southeastern Michigan and has been involved in hockey his entire life. His first order of business was re-affirming the franchise's commitment to the area.

"The Prowlers are absolutely not going anywhere," Andrews said to cheers from the crowd in attendance. "We are committed to Port Huron, we are staying right here. We're building on the legacy of Port Huron."

Confirming this, McMorran general manager Rob Churchill announced a three-year lease extension during the press conference. As the Prowlers get set for more time in their home building, they announced improvements to the in-arena experience.

"The fan experience is absolutely key," Andrews said. "We want to put a lot more resources into the fan experience."

He announced there will be upgraded projectors and video screens, a real, NHL-style goal horn modeled after the sound that was heard at the Detroit Red Wings' Joe Louis Arena, stanchion goal lights and CO2 smoke cannons. There are also renovations being made to turn the McMorran pro shop into a full-time Prowlers team store.

Andrews' ownership of both the Prowlers and Rockers will uplift both organizations on the business side while keeping them separate for hockey operations.

"There are going to be certain roles where we're going to have the same people doing things for both teams, sales is a great example," Andrews said. "Planning travel as well, these are areas where we can have some shared resources and get a better experience for both teams at a lower cost. As far as on the ice and in the locker room, these teams are completely independent, completely separate."

"With a strong foundation in place, we're excited for the next chapter in Prowlers hockey," said Prowlers general manager Matt Graham. "Ken has made a commitment not only to our staff, but our organization and the city as well. His vision aligns with our goals and will elevate this franchise to new heights."







