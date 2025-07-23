Bobcats Sign Forward Brendan Ronan

July 23, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







The Blue Ridge Bobcats, proud members of the FPHL, are excited to announce the signing of forward Brendan Ronan for the upcoming season.

The 6'2", 178 lb forward split last season between the SPHL and two FPHL teams - the Rock Lobsters and Motor City Rockers. During his late-season run with the Rockers, Ronan caught fire, recording 5 goals and 1 assist over his final 10 games.

A graduate of NCAA Division III Worcester State, Ronan posted an impressive near point-per-game pace over 92 collegiate contests, showcasing his scoring touch and high hockey IQ.

"I'm really looking forward to the season and being part of the Bobcats organization," said Ronan. "There's a strong team here, and the support from the community is something I'm proud to be a part of. I can't wait to get the season going!"

Bobcats management added, "We heard great things about Brendan from former coaches and teammates. His college stats and play at a respected program speak volumes about his talent and upside."

Ronan is the latest addition to what's shaping up to be a deep and driven Bobcats roster. He joins a growing list of players signed to Professional Tryout Agreements (PTOs) for the 2025-26 season, including:

Danny Martin, Carson Andreoli, Daniel Klinecky, Mike Mercurio, Nick Stuckless, Kyle Heitzner, Nick McHugh, Brandon Reller, Filip Hlavac, Milan Brezcko, Wes Smith, Michal Machac, Jordon Kromm, Cale Dolan, and Lare Pahtayken.

