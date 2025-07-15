Bobcats Re-Sign Outstanding Rookie Milan Breczko

July 15, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats, proud members of the FPHL, are excited to announce the re-signing of promising rookie forward Milan Breczko for the 2025-26 season.

The 5'11", 185 lb native of the Czech Republic joined the Bobcats late last season as a college prospect from Midland University, where he posted a point-per-game pace. In just 6 games with the Bobcats, Breczko tallied 3 goals and 2 assists, quickly making an impact with his speed, vision, and playmaking ability.

"Milan came in late last year out of college and fit right in with our lineup. His speed and playmaking ability definitely showed he's a high-caliber player, and we expect him to put up great numbers this year," said Bobcats Management.

Breczko becomes the latest returning piece in what's shaping up to be a strong and determined Bobcats roster. He joins a growing list of players signed to PTOs for the upcoming campaign, including:

Danny Martin, Carson Andreoli, Daniel Klinecky, Nick Stuckless, Kyle Heitzner, Nick McHugh, Brandon Reller, Filip Hlavac, Wes Smith, Jordon Kromm, Cale Dolan, and Lare Pahtayken.

