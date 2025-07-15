C-Mac Is Back

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are proud to announce the re-signing of the 2025 Goaltender of the Year and Playoff MVP, Connor McAnanama. McAnanama will be entering his third season with the Black Bears.

The 26-year-old goalie has posted a record of 49-6-5 during his two seasons in Binghamton. This past season C-MAC recorded four shutouts, a franchise record for a single-season, and became the all-time leader in shutouts with six. This past season, Connor won 16 straight starts and had one assist. He finished the season with a 2.08 GAA and SV% of .922, earning him the title of Goaltender of the Year in the FPHL.

In the post season, the Massachusetts native shines brighter with a combined record of 14-1-0. In the 2025 championship run, McAnanama posted four shutouts in eight games played. his GAA was .088 the best in league history, and SV% .970. He also picked up two assists including one in game three of the Commissioner's Cup Finals against Carolina.

