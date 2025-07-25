Sirota Set for Year 2

July 25, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are proud to announce the re-signing of forward, Zac Sirota for the 2025-26 season. Sirota is the eighth re-resigning from the championship squad.

Zac appeared in 45 games in his first season with the Black Bears. While mainly being on the third-line, Sirota recorded 12 goals and nine assists, including three multi-point games. He became a fan-favorite once the playoffs came around proving to be a "pest" and forcing his opponents to come off their game.

In the postseason, Sirota played in seven of the eight games for Binghamton. In game two of the Commissioners Cup Finals, Sirota scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory. He also scored perhaps the most important goal of the season in the next game. Sirota's second goal of the playoffs proved to be the game-winning, series-clinching, championship-retaining goal.

Welcome Back, Zac Sirota!

Season Tickets are on sale now! Make sure you are a part of the Black Bears family and don't miss a second of the action. Call 607-722-7367 or stop into the third-floor offices inside the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Fans can save up to 30% on tickets and get even more savings in benefits!







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.