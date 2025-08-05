Luke Dobles Set for 1st Full Year in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears are proud to announce the re-signing of rookie defenseman, Luke Dobles for the 2025-26 season. Dobles is officially the 11th player from last year's championship squad to re-sign with the Black Bears.

Dobles joined the Black Bears near the end of the regular season last year after finishing his college career at nearby Wilkes University. The Spencerport, New York, native now looks forward to his first-full season as a professional. Luke played in five games last season, making his FPHL debut on March 15th vs Carolina.

He joins Jesse Anderson, Cam Cervone, Dan Stone, and Dan Wieber as the fifth defenseman to re-up on the blue line.

