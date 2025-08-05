Columbus Brings Back Brodie Thornton for Second Season

August 5, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus River Dragons are proud to announce the return of defenseman Brodie Thornton for the 2025-26 season.

Thornton, 26, was acquired from the Baton Rouge Zydeco on March 10, 2025, in a trade for goaltender Samuel Bernard. He recorded three assists in nine games with Columbus during the final stretch of the season, while adding two helpers in six playoff games.

A standout at the ACHA level with Adrian College, the 6-foot, 180-pound defenseman tallied 72 points (23 goals, 49 assists) in 110 games. He added 12 points (1 goal, 11 assists) in 15 playoff appearances, helping the Bulldogs secure two ACHA Men's Division I National Championships.

"Brodie was a huge addition for us during last year's playoff push," said River Dragons Head Coach Jerome Bechard. "He's an excellent skater, steady in his own zone, and brings outstanding vision and playmaking ability. On top of that, he's a terrific teammate and person. I'm excited to see what he brings over a full season."

A native of Clinton Township, Michigan, Thornton made his FPHL debut with the Binghamton Black Bears during the 2023-24 season, appearing in five games. He broke out last season with Baton Rouge, registering 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists) in 35 games played. His strong play earned him a call-up to the SPHL's Macon Mayhem, where he skated in six games.







