Hat Tricks Ink Forward Josh Tomasi

August 5, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks announced today that the team has agreed to terms with Josh Tomasi on a contract for the 2025-26 season.

Tomasi, 23, spent the past two seasons with the Watertown Wolves, compiling 28 points and 237 penalty minutes over 73 games. His stint in Watertown was highlighted by a strong rookie campaign in 2023-24, when he tallied 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) in 48 contests, along with two assists and 12 penalty minutes in two playoff appearances.

The Middleburg Heights, Ohio, native began his junior career in 2019-20 with the New York Aviators, appearing in 38 games across the USPHL Premier and Elite divisions while recording five goals and eight points at the Premier level. He broke out the following season with the Lake Erie Bighorns, registering 14 goals and 27 points in 39 USPHL Premier games. In 2021-22, he moved to the NOJHL with the Elliot Lake Red Wings, notching nine goals and 22 points before adding a goal in three playoff games. He split the 2022-23 campaign between Elliot Lake and Blind River, collecting 10 points in 48 regular-season contests with the Beavers and appearing in three postseason games.

"Josh is going to become an instant fan favorite," Hat Tricks general manager AJ Galante said. "Danbury fans love effort and energy, and that is what we are getting with Josh. This kid has a motor that doesn't stop and does a lot of things that will not show up on the score sheet - but will help us win. I'm really excited to see him in orange and black."







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from August 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.