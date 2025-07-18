Hat Tricks Add Enforcer Jesse Swanson

July 18, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

DANBURY - In his first move as general manager, AJ Galante has signed enforcer Jesse Swanson to a professional tryout contract with the Danbury Hat Tricks.

Swanson, 22, played last season for Hockey Club Venom, where he had one assist and 57 penalty minutes in six games. The 6-foot-8 forward also spent time with the Meota Combines of the Saskatchewan Prairie Hockey League, recording one goal and three assists in two games, and with the Northern Alberta Lightning of the National Junior Hockey League, posting two goals and one assist in two games.

"Jesse Swanson is one of the most unique hockey players I have seen since returning to the game," general manager AJ Galante. "As the game gets faster and smaller, when you see a 22-year-old kid stand 6-foot-8 and over 250 pounds, it automatically gets your attention. Aside from being one of the top tough guys in this league, when you dive deeper and see the skill set he possesses, it was an absolute no-brainer for me."

"I'm excited to wear a Danbury uniform and help bring a championship back to the city," Swanson said. "I promise all Danbury fans it's going to be a fun season you won't want to miss. I'd like to thank the coaching staff, Nick (Niedert) and MJ (Maerkl) and general manager AJ Galante for giving me this opportunity. Danbury hockey is in my blood!"

The Big River, Saskatchewan, native began his professional career in 2024-25 with the defunct Elmira River Sharks, playing six games and logging 64 penalty minutes.

Galante added, "He will fill a void I believe we had last season, he is a 'Danbury guy.' He understands what this city is about and what it means to put on that Hat Tricks jersey. Jesse brings size, toughness, and a blue-collar mentality, but he also has the ability to make plays and contribute offensively. That combination is rare, and it's going to make him a fan favorite from day one."







