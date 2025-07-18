Cooper Returns to Prowlers Crease

The Port Huron Prowlers have locked down their crease by re-signing goaltender Reid Cooper along with Valtteri Nousiainen. Cooper joined the team in November and started four of the team's six playoff games.

In the regular season, Cooper made 16 starts and compiled a 9-4-3 record. He finished with a .906 save percentage while his 2.86 goals-against average was the fourth-lowest in a season in franchise history. The 27-year-old stepped up in the playoffs, improving to a 2.80 GAA and .926 save percentage with a 3-1-0 record. Cooper became the second Prowlers goaltender with a playoff shutout after 32 saves in game one of the semifinals against Binghamton.

"Coop was outstanding for us every time he took the net," said Prowlers general manager Matt Graham. "He really stepped his game up in the big games down the stretch when they mattered the most. He's a great teammate and has the respect of all the guys in the room. It was exciting to watch him grow his game last season, and I'm even more excited to see how much further he can go."

2025-26 will be the Corman Park, Saskatchewan native's third as a pro. He spent a bulk of 2023-24 in the ECHL with the South Carolina Stingrays and has seen SPHL time each of his two pro campaigns. After a standout final collegiate season at Curry College in 2022-23, Cooper signed an amateur tryout with the Washington Capitals and backed up for a game. He was also at the Utah Hockey Club's rookie camp in 2024.

With Cooper back in the fold, the Prowlers have their one-two punch in net for 2025-26! Don't miss a game by locking in your seats now at phprowlers.com/season-memberships.

"Having both of these guys back was a priority for us," Graham said. "We felt that we had the best two goalies in the league last season, and we will again this upcoming season. Competition breeds excellence, and that's what we have in these two. They are both highly competitive and they will bring out the best in each other. Now we just have to continue to build around them."







