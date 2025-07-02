Port Huron Inks Bucell for Another Year

July 2, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers have announced that alternate captain Jamie Bucell will be returning for the 2025-26 season. Bucell split 2024-25 between the Prowlers and Binghamton Black Bears.

The 29-year-old joined Port Huron in December following a trade with the Athens Rock Lobsters who picked him off waivers the same day. He played 38 games as a Prowler and put up 13 goals and 27 points and added a pair of assists in the playoffs. Bucell was named an alternate captain in March.

"Very happy to be returning a player like Bucell," said Prowlers general manager Matt Graham. "We were fortunate enough to grab him part way through last season and he embodies everything it means to be a Prowler. The passion and grit he plays with is contagious and elevates the level of everyone in the room. He is a natural leader, and I am excited for him to be a part of the group from day one this year."

Bucell will be going into his third season in the FPHL where he's put up 45 points in 65 games between Port Huron and Binghamton. He also has 63 career SPHL games between the Huntsville Havoc and Macon Mayhem with 27 points. Bucell played his NCAA DIII hockey at Utica College from 2017-22. He was named Second Team All-Conference in 2020-21, served as an alternate captain in 2021-22 and helped the Pioneers to three United Collegiate Hockey Conference championships.

"I'm really excited to be back in Port with all of the guys," Bucell said. "We have key players that might not have started the year off here last season, but we have that luxury now. We're going to set the tone right from the jump this year. Our goal is to bring a championship back to Port Huron and I believe we have a core group of guys that are determined and that will sacrifice anything to make that happen."

Wearing the "A" on his chest, Bucell will help lead the Prowlers onto McMorran Place ice starting on Oct. 17 and 18! Season ticket packages are still available at phprowlers.com/season-memberships.







