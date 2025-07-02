Breakers Add Firepower at Center with Signing of Yevgeni Geno Dyomin
July 2, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Biloxi Breakers News Release
The Biloxi Breakers are thrilled to announce the signing of Russian forward Yevgeni "Geno" Dyomin. A pass-first, quick, and hardworking center, Dyomin racked up an impressive 49 points in 45 games last season in the FPHL and has earned a reputation as a cheat code on the faceoff dot. With elite vision and puck control, Geno is expected to be a key playmaker on the powerplay, feeding the Breakers' top scorers and adding serious depth to the team's offensive arsenal. Welcome to Biloxi, Geno!
Check out the Biloxi Breakers Statistics
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 2, 2025
- Bobcats Re-Sign Assistant Captain Carson Andreoli - Blue Ridge Bobcats
- Breakers Add Firepower at Center with Signing of Yevgeni Geno Dyomin - Biloxi Breakers
- Thunderbirds Bring Back Buttitta and Kraemer, Sign Davis to PTO's - Carolina Thunderbirds
- Biloxi Breakers Announce First Player Trade and Roster Additions Ahead of Inaugural Season - Biloxi Breakers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Biloxi Breakers Stories
- Breakers Add Firepower at Center with Signing of Yevgeni Geno Dyomin
- Biloxi Breakers Announce First Player Trade and Roster Additions Ahead of Inaugural Season
- Breakers Announce Official 2025-2026 Schedule
- Biloxi Breakers Announce the 2025-2026 Schedule
- Biloxi Breakers Appoint Charlie Pens Jr. as Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations