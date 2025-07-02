Breakers Add Firepower at Center with Signing of Yevgeni Geno Dyomin

July 2, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Biloxi Breakers News Release







The Biloxi Breakers are thrilled to announce the signing of Russian forward Yevgeni "Geno" Dyomin. A pass-first, quick, and hardworking center, Dyomin racked up an impressive 49 points in 45 games last season in the FPHL and has earned a reputation as a cheat code on the faceoff dot. With elite vision and puck control, Geno is expected to be a key playmaker on the powerplay, feeding the Breakers' top scorers and adding serious depth to the team's offensive arsenal. Welcome to Biloxi, Geno!







