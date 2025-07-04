Bouchard Joins the Breakers

July 4, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Biloxi Breakers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Breakers have signed free-agent goaltender Éloi Bouchard.

Bouchard has posted a .901 save percentage across 33 professional starts. He has played two professional seasons and was most recently released by the Watertown Wolves on June 30, 2025.

"Bouch is a great locker room guy-his teammates love being around him. On top of that, he's a phenomenal goalie. He has a way of baiting players into shooting where he wants them to, he's acrobatic and makes huge saves in big games. I'm very happy we had the opportunity to sign Éloi as a free agent," said Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Charlie Pens.

Season tickets are on sale now at www.biloxibreakers.net

Interested in sponsoring the Biloxi Breakers? Email ngosline@biloxibreakers.net.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 4, 2025

Bouchard Joins the Breakers - Biloxi Breakers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.