Johnson Signs PTO

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Breakers have signed goaltender Garrett Johnson to a PTO for the upcoming 2025-2026 season. The 22-year-old rookie from Westminster, Massachusetts, has appeared in just two FPHL games but impressed with a .952 save percentage and 1.82 goals-against average.

"I found Johnny last summer at our Free Agent Camp up north I was hosting," said Director of Hockey Operations, Charlie Pens. "He practiced with the team throughout last season and improved every day. When he got his opportunity, he made the most of it. He has the potential to be a very good goalie in this league. His consistency and positive attitude made this an easy decision. He's a great kid with an unbelievable work ethic-something I hope rubs off on all of our players this year."

