Pieters Signs PTO

July 14, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Biloxi Breakers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Breakers have signed rookie goaltender Bennett Pieters to a PTO for the upcoming 2025-2026 season. A native of Buffalo, NY, Pieters spent the past two seasons in the USPHL, recording a .907 save percentage and a 3.25 goals-against average on 904 shots.

"Bennett is a big body at 6'4" and moves extremely well for his size in all the film I've seen. He's very athletic for a bigger guy, and I believe he'll adapt well to the pro game," said Head Coach Charlie Pens. "We're excited to see him prove himself in camp this September."

