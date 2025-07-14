Monroe Moccasins Sign Andrew Bellant for Upcoming Season

July 14, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Monroe, LA - The Monroe Moccasins are excited to announce the signing of forward Andrew Bellant for the upcoming season. Bellant brings a strong mix of skill, physicality, and pro-level experience, having played in both the ECHL and SPHL.

The Michigan native split time last season between the Indy Fuel and Idaho Steelheads of the ECHL, where he totaled 14 points (6 goals, 8 assists) in 41 games. He also suited up for the Birmingham Bulls in the SPHL, where he recorded an impressive 15 points (9 goals, 6 assists) in just 11 games.

"Andrew is a guy who plays the game the right way," said Associate Head Coach Jay Croop. "He plays hard, he plays smart, and he knows how to put up points. What makes this signing special is that Andrew chose Monroe, not just for hockey, but because of what this city stands for. The support from our fans and the pride in this community are a big reason why players want to be part of this organization."

Bellant adds immediate depth to the Moccasins' forward group, and his versatile offensive game will be a key piece in the team's push toward a playoff-caliber season.

Team Operating Owner Parker Moskal echoed the team's commitment to raising the standard this year.

"We've learned a lot from last season, and bringing in a player like Andrew shows we're serious about winning. He's someone who brings consistent scoring and plays with an edge," said Moskal. "This city deserves a team it can be proud of, one that represents the heart, pride, and energy of Monroe. The fans here are loyal, loud, and incredibly passionate, and it's our responsibility to build a team that reflects that spirit. We saw what this city is capable of last year, breaking attendance records and setting the bar, and we plan to top that this year! Adding Andrew is a big step toward that."

The signing of Bellant highlights the organization's focus on bringing in high-character players with a drive to compete and contribute on Day One. With training camp approaching, the Moccasins are continuing to build a roster that matches the energy and identity of Monroe's fan base.







