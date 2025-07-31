Monroe Moccasins Acquire Tucker Scantlebury in Trade with Port Huron Prowlers

July 31, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

MONROE, LA - The Monroe Moccasins announced today that the club has acquired forward Tucker Scantlebury from the Port Huron Prowlers in exchange for Nicholas Favaro, Connor Bizal, and Blake Anderson.

Scantlebury, 26, has appeared in 40 games this season with Port Huron, recording 19 goals and 20 assists for 39 points along with 210 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-1, 192-pound forward from Foxwarren, Manitoba, has played parts of three seasons in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) and is known for his physical style and offensive production.

"First off, I know that these players haven't played for me, but I want to thank them for their commitment to the city of Monroe and the Monroe Moccasins. I understand that fans build a relationship with players and sometimes trades hurt worse than others," said Associate Head Coach Jay Croop. "That being said, I'm committed to bringing a championship to Monroe, and I feel that after falling short of the playoffs, changes have to be made. It's never easy making changes, but championship-caliber teams unfortunately have to make tough decisions."

"Anytime you trade multiple players, it's never easy. We know how much our fans care about the guys who put on a Moccasins jersey," said Parker Moskal, Operating Owner of the Monroe Moccasins. "But bringing in a player like Tucker Scantlebury was a no-brainer for us. He plays with an edge, can score in big moments, and fits the identity we're building here in Monroe. We believe he's the type of player who can help us take the next step toward building a championship-caliber team."

"We're excited to add a player with Tucker's skill set and compete level," said Associate Head Coach Gary Gill. "It's always tough to see players go, especially ones who have contributed to this organization, but we believe this move puts us in a stronger position to win moving forward."

Favaro, Bizal, and Anderson will join the Prowlers immediately.







