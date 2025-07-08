Monroe Moccasins Acquire Forward Jacob Renaud-Viau from Biloxi Breakers

July 8, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Monroe Moccasins News Release







Monroe, LA - The Monroe Moccasins have officially acquired forward Jacob Renaud-Viau from the Biloxi Breakers in exchange for future considerations.

The move adds another strong piece to Monroe's growing roster as the team prepares for its second season in the league and looks to build a deeper, more competitive lineup heading into training camp.

Renaud-Viau, a native of Quebec, made his FPHL debut with the Breakers during the 2024-25 season. In 7 games, he tallied 3 assists, showing immediate promise with his hockey sense, smooth puck movement, and physical edge. Known for his responsible play in all three zones, Renaud-Viau has earned a reputation as a high-effort forward who creates space for teammates and isn't afraid to play hard in the corners.

"We're excited to bring Jacob to Monroe," said Parker Moskal, Managing Ownership Partner of the Monroe Moccasins. "He plays the game with energy and purpose, and we think he'll fit in well with the culture we're building. He's got the tools to be a valuable part of our lineup."

Jay Croop, Associate Head Coach and former Biloxi staff member, spoke about Renaud-Viau's potential impact:

"During my time in Biloxi, I had the opportunity to see Jacob play firsthand. His hockey sense, competitive level, and ability to find teammates in key moments really stood out. He's the type of player who makes smart decisions and plays with intention, and we're excited to add that to our locker room."







