Prowlers Continue Blue Line Bolster with Organ's Return

July 8, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers have announced the re-signing of defenseman Tim Organ for his first full pro season. The 25-year-old was one of four players signed near the end of this past season out of Trine University.

"I can't say enough about Trine the past couple years," said Prowlers assistant general manager Alex Johnson. "We've gotten five players from the past two seasons and all have come and made an immediate impact on our roster."

Organ joined the Prowlers as a collegiate signing in March along with Trine University teammates Bobby Price, Drew Welsch and Tyler Fox. The lone defenseman of the group finished with an assist in five regular season games and added two more helpers in the playoffs.

"Organ stepped in right away and played every situation for us," Johnson said. "He's a solid defenseman who adds a ton of stability for us. He can go up against anyone in the league and I have no doubt he will win the battle and come out with the puck. He's a confident player who always has poise and makes the right play. We look forward to helping him reach his goals for this season and advance his hockey career. The sky is the limit."

The Lambertville, Michigan native's final season at Trine was the best in program history as he helped the Thunder to its first NCAA Tournament appearance just weeks before turning pro. Organ finished his college career with 44 points in 102 games. He played juniors in the NAHL and USPHL Premier.

"The support from the fans and boosters was unmatched-it truly felt like a family," Organ said. "The culture that the coaches and organization have built is something special and I even noticed that in a short amount of time. This team believed in me right out of college, and I'm grateful for that opportunity. I'm committed to helping build toward a championship and continuing to grow the culture within the organization."

The Prowlers continue to build their blue line as they get closer to the home opener on October 17. Season tickets are available at phprowlers.com/season-memberships.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.