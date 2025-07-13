Millette Re-Signs with Port Huron

July 13, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Port Huron Prowlers' forward group got a big boost as the re-signed top-line winger Reggie Millette for the 2024-25 season. Millette became a fan favorite in Port Huron after joining the team in November.

"I'm excited for an opportunity to win and create something special in Port Huron," Millette said.

The 25-year-old got into 43 games this past season and posted 54 points on 19 goals and 35 assists. His 1.3 points-per-game were the second highest on the team and his 12-game point streak from December to January was the second-longest by a Prowler this past season. Millette's goal total included four power-play goals and four game winners. He added three goals and two assists in six playoff games.

"Reggie adds a unique element to any team," said Prowlers associate head coach Chris Paulin. "He's a dynamic player who thinks the game at an extremely high-level. He has the ability to not only dominate the game, but make those around him better. It's rare to find a player that can impact the game in so many different ways. He's extremely valuable, not only on the ice, but in the locker room and somebody that wants to win more than anything. When Reggie plays with a chip on his shoulder, he can take over the game. We're very excited to have him back and he's going to play a huge role in our success this season."

Millette is going into his third pro season in 2025-26. He spent most of his rookie season in 2023-24 with the ECHL's Tulsa Oilers as he tallied two assists in 34 games. The Jacksonville, Florida native has spent time in the SPHL in both of his previous pro campaigns and put up 15 points in 23 total games. Millette played NCAA Division I hockey at American International College over two years and helped the YellowJackets to an Atlantic Hockey Association title and NCAA Tournament berth in 2021-22. His junior career was mostly spent between the USHL and NAHL but he did win the 2017-18 NA3HL championship with the nearby Metro Jets.

Reggie is ready to light things up in 2025-26 and you won't want to miss a shift at McMorran Place!







