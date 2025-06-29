Prowlers Return Brett Lockhart

The Port Huron Prowlers have announced the return of another piece on the blue line in defenseman Brett Lockhart. Last year was his first full season as a pro.

"Lockhart is a key piece to our championship plan and creating our defense core where we need it to be," said Prowlers assistant general manager Alex Johnson. "With a full year under his belt the best is yet to come from him. He is the most skilled defenseman we have on the roster. I think in his development from this past season we could see a 50-60 point season from him. He can really do it all whether it's join in on offense or lock it down in the defensive zone. He will be relied upon again to play big minutes for us in every situation. The sky is the limit for him, I'm excited to see what he does this season to help us win a championship in Port Huron."

The Braintree, Massachusetts native suited up in 55 of Port Huron's 56 regular season games and posted 21 points while boasting a +21 +/- rating. He added three assists and was a +3 in six playoff games.

Lockhart joined the Prowlers as a collegiate signing out of Plymouth State University near the end of the 2023-24 season. He picked up his first pro goal in the third of five regular season games he played and also dressed for all three playoff contests. At Plymouth State, the 24-year-old had 21 points in 71 career NCAA DIII games over four years and helped the Panthers to three Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference championships.

