Dekumbis Returning to Port Huron

The Port Huron Prowlers have announced another returner up front in forward Vincent Dekumbis. The 27-year-old has split his three-year pro career between Port Huron and his native Switzerland.

"Vinny is a dedicated athlete with a great fitness level," said Prowlers associate head coach Chris Paulin. "He knows how to take care of his body and helps his teammates do the same."

Dekumbis spent most of last season with GDT Bellinzona Snakes in the Swiss League where he put up two points in 36 games. He re-joined the Prowlers in February for their final 15 regular season games. Dekumbis finished with seven points and added an assist in two playoff games.

Dekumbis has dressed for 70 games in three seasons with Port Huron and posted 36 points. Outside of his Swiss League experience last year, he also has played a handful of games in Switzerland's MyHL.

"Vinny's speed is a weapon and he took positive strides at the end of last season in playing heavier and more physical," Paulin said. "He has a very mature approach to the game, is capable of creating his own confidence, and someone that leads by example in many ways."

