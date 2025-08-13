Klinck Returns

August 13, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Wolves are excited to announce the return of forward Steven Klinck.

Klinck joined Watertown last season in a trade from Columbus and made an immediate impact. In just 36 games, he netted 16 goals and added 13 assists for 29 points, quickly becoming a key part of the Wolves' offense.

