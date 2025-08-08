Prowlers Bring in Rookie Defenseman Torain

The Port Huron Prowlers have added to their blue line with the signing of rookie defenseman Romeo Torain. The 25-year-old spent the last four years at Castleton University.

"Were excited to bring Romeo in to the Prowlers, said Prowlers assistant general manager Alex Johnson. "When we watched him on tape, his speed and instincts stuck out to us. Any time you can add speed to a line up, it can go a long way into wearing down the opposition. We see him as a moldable piece that has a lot of upside. From talking to him he has a great attitude and drive that has what it takes to make it at this level and beyond."

Over a four-year NCAA DIII career, Torain put up 11 points in 75 games for the Spartans. During his time in college, the New York native played in a pair of Challenge Series with Team Jamaica, who won the tournament in 2024 with current Prowler Reggie Millette also on the roster.

Torain has also participated in the Jersey Pro League in the last four summers playing alongside NHL players and prospects. His junior career was spent in the Eastern Hockey League with the Walpole Express where he tallied 38 points in 84 games over two seasons.

