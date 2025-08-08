Ugly Sweater Fan Vote Is Now Open

COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus River Dragons are proud to announce the finalists for this year's Ugly Sweater Contest!

After receiving a ton of festive submissions, we've narrowed the field to just four standout designs. Now it's up to you, River Dragons fans! Cast your vote and decide which sweater the team will wear for this year's Teddy Bear Toss game.

Not only will the winner see their jersey hit the ice, but they'll also score their very own custom Ugly Sweater jersey, a $50 merchandise gift card, 12 tickets to the Teddy Bear Toss game, and the honor of dropping the puck on game night!

Plus, all entrants and finalists will receive a $25 merchandise gift card and a benchwarmers experience during the 2025-26 season.

Voting is open NOW through August 13th.







