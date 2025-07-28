Liam Gotimer Named Play-By-Play Broadcaster and Media Relations Manager

July 28, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced today that Liam Gotimer has been named the club's new Play-By-Play Broadcaster and Media Relations Manager.

Gotimer, 27, joins the River Dragons from the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators, where he called 170+ games on Flo Hockey, MixLR, YouTube, and the Peachtree Sports Network. As a member of the Gladiators, Liam consistently brought the action to life, captivating fans with his energetic commentary and live interactions throughout each game.

"Liam brings the level of professionalism and enthusiasm that our fan base has come to expect," said Jeff Croop, Ignite Sports and Entertainment COO, Governor, and General Manager. "He's got some big headsets to fill after Zak and Tom, but we're confident that he will deliver. We're excited to have him on board and can't wait for everyone to hear him call River Dragons hockey."

A native of Long Island, New York, Liam began his broadcasting career with the State University of New York at Oswego, calling games for the school's men's and women's hockey programs. Following the 2021-22 season, Liam was recognized with a New York State Broadcaster's Association Award for his play-by-play coverage of Oswego State vs. Brockport in November of 2021.

"I'm truly honored to be named the next Broadcaster and Media Relations Manager of the Columbus River Dragons," said Liam. "I'd like to sincerely thank Jeff Croop and all of Ignite Sports and Entertainment for welcoming me into this first-class organization and league with open arms. I'm excited for the opportunity to enhance the club's relationship with our media partners and connect with one of the most passionate fanbases in hockey. Let's go River Dragons!"







