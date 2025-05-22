River Dragons Acquire Nick Gullo in Motor City Dispersal Draft

May 22, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - It was announced today in the dispersal draft for Motor City that the Columbus River Dragons have acquired Nick Gullo.

A forward, Gullo played in 43 games for the Rockers, recording nine goals, 28 assists, 37 points and scored one game-winning goal. In playoffs, he made one assist and tallied one point.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from May 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.