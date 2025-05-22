Baton Rouge Zydeco Adds Two Players in FPHL Dispersal Draft

May 22, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release







BATON ROUGE, LA - The Baton Rouge Zydeco are proud to announce the acquisition of two new players in the FPHL Dispersal Draft: forward Hunter Hall from the Motor City Rockers and forward Ilnur Madiarov from Dashers Hockey.

Hall, a physical forward known for his grit and energy on the ice, brings experience and a competitive edge, tallying 25 points in 37 games during the 2024-25 season.

Madiarov, a dynamic young talent out of Russia, showed promise in his FPHL debut, notching 8 points in 15 games last season.

"We're excited to add both Hunter and Ilnur to the Zydeco roster," said Don Lewis, Baton Rouge Zydeco Team President. "They bring depth, hustle, and a hunger to compete - exactly what we're looking for as we build toward next season."







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from May 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.