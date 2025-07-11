Baton Rouge Zydeco Announces Elijah Wilson's Departure and Ross Bartlett's Return

Today, the Baton Rouge Zydeco announced that Elijah Wilson has been traded to the Topeka Scarecrows in exchange for Ross Bartlett and two future players to be named later.

Lewis explained, "I hate to see us give Wilson up, but I try to honor any decisions or requests made by our players. We're not the NHL, and many things happen behind the scenes that fans aren't aware of. While working to place Wilson at two of his preferred teams, it felt right to make it a priority to bring back fan favorite Ross Bartlett. I believe Ross made a significant impact at the end of the season, and when the playoff game against Blue Ridge arrived, he wasn't eligible to play, which clearly showed how much we missed him. Also, in this trade, we are able to pick up two players from Topeka that will be chosen at a later date. No one in this organization wants to win more than I do, but ultimately, I have to do what's best for our players and organization and I wish Wilson nothing but the best. At this time our organization is very busy trying to add the best quality coach to our organization. Once again, we congratulate Head Coach Sylvain Couturier for his promotion as a Head Coach in the ECHL. The search is ongoing to find another top-notch coach that will continue to put together a championship caliber team."

Wilson stated, "I want to thank the Baton Rouge Zydeco organization and fans for an incredible season last year. As everyone understands, life can change rapidly from day to day. Due to personal reasons and recent changes out of everyone's control such as losing our coach, I am unable to return to play in Baton Rouge this year and have requested a trade. I have to do what is best for me and life after hockey. Baton Rouge will always hold a special place in my heart, and I will cherish every moment I spent there. I want to thank Don Lewis for understanding my situation and for prioritizing what is best not only for me but for all of his players."

The Baton Rouge Zydeco will begin their home opening weekend on October 31st and November 1st. Season tickets and group tickets are now available, and you can find more information by visiting our official team website or by emailing Hope at Hope@BRZydeco.com







