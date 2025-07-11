Introducing the Shoreline Shakers - The Official Dance Team of the Biloxi Breakers

July 11, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Biloxi Breakers News Release







BILOXI, MS - A bold new wave of energy is hitting the Gulf Coast as the Biloxi Breakers proudly welcome the Shoreline Shakers, the all-new dance team bringing fire, flair, and fierce spirit to every home game this season!

Tryouts for the team are set for Saturday, August 2nd, from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM, at:

10441 Lemoyne Blvd, Suite C, D'Iberville, MS 39540

Performers ages 18+ who bring passion, performance, and personality are encouraged to pre-register by contacting Kace Lambe at (228) 861-9823.

"We're thrilled to introduce the Shoreline Shakers - the new name of our dynamic dance team! This fresh name reflects our coastal spirit, high energy, and fierce commitment to bringing the hype to every game. Get ready to shake things up with us this season!" - Coach Kacee Lambe

While the Biloxi Breakers organization is not managing the Shoreline Shakers, we're proud to have their support for our game-day presence, and can't wait to see the energy they bring to the arena.

Please don't forget to secure your group tickets, season tickets, or explore partnership opportunities by contacting Nate Gosline at ngosline@biloxibreakers.net.

This is your chance to be part of something brand new - where dance meets the shoreline and crowd energy takes center ice.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.