Topeka Adds Top Talent to Roster

July 11, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Topeka Scarecrows News Release







Today the Topeka Scarecrows and the Baton Rouge Zydeco of the Federal Prospects Hockey League have made a trade as Elijah Wilson comes to Topeka in Exchange for Ross Bartlett and two players to be named later go back to Baton Rouge.

Wilson, a 27-year-old forward from Muskegon, Mi, joins the Scarecrows after a season in Baton Rouge where he played 48 games scoring 56 points (29 goals, 27 assists). Elijah played for the Watertown Wolves and Elmira River Sharks in previous season where he combined for 68 points and has continued to build on his offensive prowess. Aside from his ability to add points as a veteran in the league Wilson adds a presence wherever he plays in the lineup.

Ross Bartlett returns to his previous squad after having played for three teams, Watertown, Mississippi, and Baton Rouge, last year he finished the season with the Zydeco and with 7 points in 5 games certainly made an impact with the organization. Without him in the playoff series Baton Rouge couldn't find a way to the second round, but fans will be pleased to have his scoring touch back in Baton Rouge.

"We knew at the draft that some of our roster would need to be built by making trades from players we selected that day. Every team was able to protect some really good players and others had to be left available. Elijah is a good offensive player and someone we are excited to bring to our locker room while Ross will be a great piece for Baton Rouge moving forward. This is a great deal for both sides and we are excited to get it done." Coach Robbie Nichols said of the deal.

Season Tickets and Group tickets (groups are 15+ tickets) are available now with Single Game Seats set to go live in the coming months. If you are interested in Season Tickets or Group Seats, please email FPHLTopeka@gmail.com or fill out the form on our website today. Home Opener against the Biloxi Breakers is October 17th and 18th here at the Stormont Vail Events Center at 7:05pm! #ProHockeyisBack







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.