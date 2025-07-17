Scarecrows Sign Tough Forechecker Volf Ahead of Inaugural Season

July 17, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Today the Topeka Scarecrows of the Federal Prospects Hockey League are proud to announce they have signed Forward Jakub Volf ahead of the Scarecrows Inaugural Season.

Volf, a 28-year-old forward from Pisek, CZE, joins the Scarecrows after spending four of his last six seasons in the FPHL. Jakub began his career in Battle Creek, Mi for the Rumble Bees where he posted 8 points in 20 games before moving onto the Mentor Ice Breakers. After Covid, Volf returned to the FPHL with the Elmira Mammoth before being traded to the Delaware Thunder. When the Thunder dispersed Jakub moved on to Blue Ridge where he put up 52 points in 90 games as a Bobcat. Over 4 seasons in the FPHL Volf has accumulated 280 penalty minutes.

"I am excited to add Jakub Volf to our team. Jakub is a hard working forward that will be a key element to our team. Jakub plays hard nose hockey and can chip in with 20 goals." Coach Robbie Nichols said.

Season Tickets and Group tickets (groups are 15+ tickets) are available now with Single Game Seats set to go live in the coming months. If you are interested in Season Tickets or Group Seats, please email FPHLTopeka@gmail.com or fill out the form on our website today. Home Opener against the Biloxi Breakers is October 17th and 18th here at the Stormont Vail Events Center at 7:05pm! #ProHockeyisBack







