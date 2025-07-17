Monroe Moccasins Add Defenseman Corson Green for 2025-26 Season

Monroe Moccasins News Release







Monroe, LA - The Monroe Moccasins of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) are excited to announce the signing of Corson Green, a well-established defenseman with valuable experience from the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL). Green becomes the latest blue line addition as the Moccasins continue to build out their roster for a competitive 2025-26 campaign.

Standing at 6'1" and weighing 209 pounds, the 26-year-old native of Potsdam, New York brings size, strength, and poise to Monroe's defensive corps. Green spent the previous season (2024-25) with the Birmingham Bulls of the SPHL, where he played 27 games, notching 1 goal, 2 assists, and 10 penalty minutes. Though not flashy on the scoresheet, his defensive reliability and physicality were trusted assets on one of the league's most competitive blue lines.

With his time in Birmingham, Green saw action in the SPHL, giving him a well-rounded understanding of the league's pace, structure, and intensity. Across his SPHL career, Green has logged over 40 games and brings a wealth of experience from battling some of the league's toughest forwards night in and night out.

"We're thrilled to bring in someone with Corson's SPHL background," said Parker Moskal, Operating Owner of the Monroe Moccasins. "He's been in high-pressure situations, he's gone toe-to-toe with top competition, and he knows how to handle himself like a pro. That kind of experience is exactly what we need as we take the next step in building a championship-caliber group here in Monroe."

Green also comes highly praised by Moccasins Associate Head Coach Jay Croop, who emphasized both the player's background and character:

"Bringing Corson in was a no-brainer," said Croop. "The level of hockey he's played growing up is impressive, and his SPHL experience speaks for itself. I truly believe he'll be one of the top rookies in our league this season. But what stands out most is the kind of person and teammate he is-he's someone you want in your locker room."

Before turning pro, Green played NCAA Division III hockey at SUNY Canton, where he was a standout on the blue line. He also spent time in the NAHL and USHL during his junior career. His resume reflects not only steady development, but also an ability to adapt to higher levels of play-something the Moccasins are confident will translate to success in the FPHL.

With Green's addition, the Moccasins strengthen their blue line with someone who knows what it takes to compete in one of America's top-tier independent pro leagues. As Monroe looks to make a statement in the FPHL this season, expect Green to be a major presence on and off the ice.







