Bobcats Sign European Forward Michal Machac

July 17, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats, proud members of the FPHL, are thrilled to announce the signing of forward Michal Machac for the 2025-26 season.

Standing at 6'4" and 205 lbs, Machac brings size, speed, and high-level international experience to the Bobcats lineup. He has competed in elite leagues across the Czech Republic and Latvia, where he posted an impressive 7 goals and 22 assists in just 22 games. He also brings built-in chemistry, having played alongside current Bobcat Daniel Klinecky during his time overseas.

"Michal is a big and fast player who comes highly recommended from strong European leagues," said Bobcats Management. "We're excited to add his skill and experience to our roster."

Machac becomes the latest addition to a powerful and motivated group of players signed to Professional Tryout Agreements (PTOs) for the upcoming season. He joins:

Danny Martin, Carson Andreoli, Daniel Klinecky, Nick Stuckless, Kyle Heitzner, Nick McHugh, Brandon Reller, Filip Hlavac, Milan Brezcko, Wes Smith, Jordon Kromm, Cale Dolan, and Lare Pahtayken.

