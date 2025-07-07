Bobcats Re-Sign Forward Nick McHugh

July 7, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), are excited to announce the return of forward Nick McHugh for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

McHugh, a former OHL standout, played a key role in the Bobcats' inaugural playoff run last season, tallying 14 goals and 24 assists in a Bobcats uniform. Known for his speed, skill, and hockey IQ, McHugh became an integral part of the team's offensive core.

"We're looking for Nick to have his best pro season yet," said Bobcats management. "He was a big part of our success last year, and we can't wait to see what he can do in 2025-26."

McHugh joins a strong returning group of players who have signed Professional Tryout Agreements (PTOs), including Danny Martin, Carson Andreoli, Nick Stuckless, Kyle Heitzner, Brandon Reller, Wes Smith, Jordon Kromm, and Lare Pahtayken.

Stay tuned to blueridgebobcats.com and follow the Bobcats on social media for the latest updates as the team builds toward a big 2025-26 campaign.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.