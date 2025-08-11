Blue Ridge Bobcats Acquire Defenseman Robin Eriksson from Athens Rock Lobsters

August 11, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







The Blue Ridge Bobcats announced today that they have acquired the rights to defenseman Robin Eriksson from the Athens Rock Lobsters in exchange for financial considerations.

Eriksson, a 6'3", 220-pound defensive defenseman, spent last season in the SPHL, splitting time between the Evansville Thunderbolts and the Knoxville Ice Bears. Prior to his time in North America, he competed at a high level in Sweden's HockeyEttan league. Known for his size, physical presence, and steady play in his own zone, Eriksson is regarded as a tough player to go up against.

"We were looking for size on the back end, and Eriksson fits that role perfectly. We're looking forward to seeing what he can bring to our defense this season," said Bobcats management







