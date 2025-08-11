Hat Tricks, Buzaid Appliance Continue Partnership

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks are excited to renew their partnership with Buzaid Appliance for the 2025-26 season.

Buzaid Appliance, a trusted local family-owned business specializing in scratch and dent appliances that offer significant savings on top brands, has been a valued partner of the Hat Tricks since 2019. Known for its exceptional customer service and deep community roots, Buzaid Appliance provides customers with high-quality, affordable options without compromising performance. Their knowledgeable staff and extensive selection make them a go-to destination for families looking to upgrade their homes while saving money.

Buzaid will continue to have a strong presence in the Danbury Ice Arena with signage and featured spots on the live game broadcast.

"Partnering with a dedicated, local family-owned business like Buzaid is something we truly appreciate," said Hat Tricks President Herm Sorcher. "Their commitment to the community means a lot to us, and we're grateful for their ongoing support."







