Hat Tricks, Buzaid Appliance Continue Partnership
August 11, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Danbury Hat Tricks News Release
DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks are excited to renew their partnership with Buzaid Appliance for the 2025-26 season.
Buzaid Appliance, a trusted local family-owned business specializing in scratch and dent appliances that offer significant savings on top brands, has been a valued partner of the Hat Tricks since 2019. Known for its exceptional customer service and deep community roots, Buzaid Appliance provides customers with high-quality, affordable options without compromising performance. Their knowledgeable staff and extensive selection make them a go-to destination for families looking to upgrade their homes while saving money.
Buzaid will continue to have a strong presence in the Danbury Ice Arena with signage and featured spots on the live game broadcast.
"Partnering with a dedicated, local family-owned business like Buzaid is something we truly appreciate," said Hat Tricks President Herm Sorcher. "Their commitment to the community means a lot to us, and we're grateful for their ongoing support."
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from August 11, 2025
- National Anthem Singers Wanted - Carolina Thunderbirds
- Hat Tricks, Buzaid Appliance Continue Partnership - Danbury Hat Tricks
- Thunderbirds Sign Defenseman Richard Colarusso to PTO - Carolina Thunderbirds
- Athens Rock Lobsters Extend Partnership with Ghost Brands as Agency of Record Through 2027 - Athens Rock Lobsters
- Hat Tricks Re-Sign Gritty Veteran Josh Newberg - Danbury Hat Tricks
- Hat Tricks, Reverie Brewing Company Renew Partnership - Danbury Hat Tricks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Danbury Hat Tricks Stories
- Hat Tricks, Buzaid Appliance Continue Partnership
- Hat Tricks Re-Sign Gritty Veteran Josh Newberg
- Hat Tricks, Reverie Brewing Company Renew Partnership
- Hat Tricks Re-Sign Ironman Defenseman Josh Labelle
- Hat Tricks, Coca-Cola Continue Partnership in Year Two of Five-Year Deal