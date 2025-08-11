Thunderbirds Sign Defenseman Richard Colarusso to PTO

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Carolina Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), have signed defenseman Richard Colarusso to a professional tryout contract (PTO) ahead of the 2025-2026 season.

Richard Colarusso, 24, Defenseman, of Tewksbury, Massachusetts, joins the Thunderbirds following four games played last season for the Baton Rouge Zydeco. Colarusso also appeared in one game during the 2024-2025 regular season campaign for the Binghamton Black Bears. He made his professional debut in the FPHL last season following four years at Saint Anselm College (NCAA DIII, Goffstown, New Hampshire). Colarusso skated in eighty-six games for the Hawks during his collegiate career. He scored eight goals and recorded fourteen assists for twenty-two total points. Before his collegiate career, Colarusso played for the New England Wolves (EHL, Laconia, New Hampshire), Rochester Monarchs (NCDC, Rochester, New York), and the Hoosac School (HS/Prep, Hoosick, New York). He made his professional hockey debut on March 8th, 2025, in Binghamton's 5-2 road loss to the Blue Ridge Bobcats.

The Thunderbirds begin the 2025-2026 season on Friday, October 17th, at home against the Pee Dee IceCats. Puck drop at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena is set for 7:35pm ET. The team's full schedule for the 2025-2026 regular season can be found online at www.CarolinaThunderbirds.com. Season tickets are available now, and may be purchased by emailing Joe Cangelosi at jcangelosi@carolinathunderbirds.com. #FlockTogether







