Thunderbirds Acquire Defenseman Joshua Liu from River Dragons

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Carolina Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), have acquired defenseman Joshua Liu in a transaction with the Columbus River Dragons in exchange for future considerations.

Joshua Liu, 19, Defenseman, of Toronto, Ontario, joins the Thunderbirds after appearing in six games last season for the Columbus River Dragons. He made his professional hockey debut on February 19th, 2025, in the River Dragons' 6-1 road loss to the Athens Rock Lobsters. Liu also appeared in thirty games last season for the Bradford Bulls (GMHL, Bradford, Ontario). He scored fifteen goals and recorded fifteen assists for a total of thirty points. Liu notched the most goals and points of any Bulls defenseman during the 2024-2025 regular season. In addition to his time with the Bulls and River Dragons last season, Liu also skated in three games with the Tottenham Railers (GMHL, Tottenham, Ontario). Liu also previously played for the Chatham Maroons (GOJHL, Chatham, Ontario), the Cochrane Crunch (NOJHL, Cochrane, Ontario), and the Waterloo Wolves (AAA, Waterloo, Ontario).

The Thunderbirds begin the 2025-2026 season on Friday, October 17th, at home against the Pee Dee IceCats. Puck drop at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena is set for 7:35pm ET. The team's full schedule for the 2025-2026 regular season can be found online at www.CarolinaThunderbirds.com. Season tickets are available now, and may be purchased by emailing Joe Cangelosi at jcangelosi@carolinathunderbirds.com. #FlockTogether







