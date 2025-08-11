Hat Tricks Re-Sign Gritty Veteran Josh Newberg

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks announced today that the team has agreed to terms with Josh Newberg on a PTO contract for the 2025-26 season.

Newberg, 38, joined the Hat Tricks last season on Jan. 23, bringing a wealth of experience and the versatility to slot into the lineup wherever needed, either as a forward or defenseman. In 22 games with Danbury, the Westfield, N.J., native was not afraid to drop the gloves and contributed 10 points (two goals, eight assists) and 52 penalty minutes. The 5-foot-11, 205-pounder played in his 300th professional game on April 12, scoring a goal against his former team, the Binghamton Black Bears.

This marks Newberg's third stint with the Hat Tricks after initially appearing in six games during the 2019-20 season.

In two seasons as an assistant captain with the Black Bears (2021-23), he compiled 88 points (33 goals, 55 assists) in 103 appearances, adding 88 penalty minutes. He then moved on to Blue Ridge for the 2023-24 season, posting 27 points (six goals, 21 assists) and 95 penalty minutes in 48 outings for the Bobcats. Over his seven-year professional career, Newberg has suited up for 301 regular-season games, amassing 207 points and 450 penalty minutes. He also won a championship with the New York Aviators in the NEPHL during the 2009-10 season.

Newberg began last season as the head coach of Hockey Club Venom, appearing in four games with two goals and 22 penalty minutes before stepping down from coaching duties.







