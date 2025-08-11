Athens Rock Lobsters Extend Partnership with Ghost Brands as Agency of Record Through 2027

August 11, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters are proud to announce the extension of their partnership with Ghost Brands as the team's marketing, branding, production, and agency of record for an additional two seasons. This extension ensures that Ghost Brands will continue to lead the team's strategic branding, marketing campaigns, and creative direction through the 2026-27 season.

A Partnership Built from the Ground Up

The collaboration between the Athens Rock Lobsters and Ghost Brands began even before the team officially had a name, dating back to early 2024. Ghost Brands played an integral role in the development of the team's identity, marketing strategy, and fan engagement efforts, making them an essential part of the Rock Lobsters' successful inaugural season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).

"The success of the Athens Rock Lobsters would not be where it is today without the work and vision of Ghost Brands," said Scott Hull, president of the Athens Rock Lobsters. "From day one, they helped craft our identity and brand presence, making sure we were not just a team in Athens, but a team that is a part of Athens. This extension is a natural next step in continuing our momentum and growing our presence in the community and beyond."

Ghost Brands has been at the forefront of branding, digital marketing, media production, game-night promotions, and sponsorship activations, helping to bring the Rock Lobsters' unique identity to life while ensuring their brand remains bold, engaging, and community-focused.

A Strategic Move for Long-Term Growth

As the Rock Lobsters continue their first season in Athens, the extension of this partnership signifies long-term confidence in the impact Ghost Brands has had on the team's success.

"This partnership has been vital in laying the foundation for the Rock Lobsters as a premier team in the FPHL," said Todd Mackin, president of Spire Holdings, which oversees the Rock Lobsters' operations. "Ghost Brands has proven to be an innovative, dedicated, and results-driven partner, and we're excited to see what the next two seasons bring as we continue to build a championship-caliber franchise."

Co-owner Barry Cohen echoed this sentiment, emphasizing how Ghost Brands has been a major asset in establishing the Rock Lobsters' identity both on and off the ice.

"Branding, marketing, and fan engagement are just as important as the on-ice product, and Ghost Brands has been instrumental in helping us connect with our fans and the Athens community," said Cohen. "With this extension, we're confident that the Rock Lobsters brand will continue to grow and strengthen, solidifying its place in the hearts of our fans."

Looking Ahead: The Future of Crustacean Nation

For Britton Briley, owner and president of Ghost Brands, this extension is not only an achievement but a testament to the impactful work his agency has done in bringing professional hockey to Athens in an engaging and dynamic way.

"It's been an incredible journey seeing the Athens Rock Lobsters grow from an idea to a full-fledged franchise with one of the most passionate fan bases in the league," said Briley. "We're honored to continue as the team's agency of record for the next two seasons, and we look forward to watching Crustacean Nation thrive. Being part of a growing brand that has embraced its community is something we are extremely proud of."

As the Rock Lobsters prepare for the 2025-26 and 2026-27 seasons, Ghost Brands will continue to focus on expanding the team's reach, enhancing fan experiences, and elevating the Rock Lobsters' brand visibility on a national scale.







