Hat Tricks, Reverie Brewing Company Renew Partnership

August 11, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks are thrilled to announce the renewal of their partnership with Reverie Brewing Company for the 2025-26 season.

Located at 57B Church Hill Road in Newtown, just 15 minutes from Danbury Ice Arena, Reverie Brewing Company is a local favorite known for its fresh, high-quality craft beers, lively atmosphere, and community-driven spirit. Guests can enjoy a rotating selection of ales, lagers, ciders, mead, and hard seltzers, as well as live music, food trucks, and an expansive outdoor patio that's dog-friendly year-round.

As part of this renewed partnership, Reverie Brewing Company will once again have its popular beer offerings available at Danbury Ice Arena during all Hat Tricks home games. The brewery will also be featured prominently through arena signage and all Hat Tricks live broadcasts.

"We're excited to have Reverie Brewing back with us for another season," Hat Tricks President Herm Sorcher said. "Their beer is a fan favorite at the arena, and their brewery is a great spot for our fans to visit outside of a game night. It's a perfect pairing of great hockey and great beer."







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from August 11, 2025

Hat Tricks, Reverie Brewing Company Renew Partnership - Danbury Hat Tricks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.