Pee Dee IceCats Sign Trevor Lord & Jordan Popoff; Complete Trade with Watertown Wolves

August 11, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Pee Dee IceCats News Release







Florence, SC - The Pee Dee IceCats have bolstered their inaugural season roster with the signing of forward Trevor Lord and defenseman Jordan Popoff. In a corresponding move, the IceCats have sent Kevin Szabad, Mark Pozsar, and Andrew Utero to the Watertown Wolves, finalizing the previous trade that brought forward Tate Leeson to Pee Dee.

Lord, a 6'2", 205-pound forward from Hamilton, Ontario, has played the last three seasons with the Watertown Wolves. He recorded 160 games, earning 78 goals, 110 assists, for a total of 188 points, with 85 points coming from the 2024/25 season. He also accumulated 356 penalty minutes, showcasing his ability to generate offense while bringing a hard-nosed, physical edge. Known for his net-front presence and relentless forechecking, Lord is expected to play a major role in Pee Dee's offensive attack this season.

Popoff, a 6'2", 205-pound defenseman from Calgary, Alberta, spent last season with the Columbus River Dragons and the Danbury Hat Tricks, appearing in 34 games while tallying 1 goal and 6 assists. The year prior, he registered 1 goal, 11 assists, and a +17 rating, proving himself as a steady, physical presence on the blue line. Popoff has developed a reputation for strong defensive play and leadership on and off the ice.

"We are thrilled to announce the signings of Trevor and Jordan," said IceCats Head Coach Gary Graham. "We needed to add some firepower to our power play and experience to our lineup, and Trevor is exactly that. He knows the league well and is looking forward to a new opportunity in the Pee Dee area.

"Jordan is a physical shutdown right-shot defenseman with tons of potential," Graham continued. "He plays with passion and has an underrated offensive side to his game that I'm looking forward to developing even more.

"We wish Kevin, Mark, and Andrew all the best in Watertown this season as we continue to pursue signing Tate Leeson," Gary finished.

The trade also marks the completion of the deal that brought Tate Leeson to the IceCats earlier in the offseason. Leeson quickly made his mark in Florence, adding speed, skill, and playmaking ability to the lineup. Szabad, Pozsar, and Utero will now join Watertown, and the IceCats wish them the best in their next chapter.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from August 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.