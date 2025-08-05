Blue Ridge Bobcats Win Prestigious Southwest Virginia Tourism Award

August 5, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







Wytheville, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats are proud to announce that the organization has been honored with the "Most Outstanding Attraction in Southwest Virginia" award at the Southwest Virginia Tourism Awards.

The Bobcats earned this top recognition over several high-profile regional attractions, including the Bristol NASCAR Race, Hard Rock Casino concerts, Dr. Pepper Park events, Roanoke Pro Hockey Team and other major sports teams and entertainment venues across Southwest Virginia.

"To be recognized as the top attraction in such a competitive region is a tremendous honor," said Jimmy Milliken, Vice President of the Blue Ridge Bobcats. "It speaks volumes about the support of our fans, the excitement of game nights, and the hard work of everyone involved in making the Bobcats a premier entertainment experience in Southwest Virginia."

Since their arrival, the Blue Ridge Bobcats have brought fast-paced, professional hockey to Wytheville and have quickly become a staple of the community, not only on the ice but through their outreach, events, and partnerships across the region.

This award highlights the growing impact the team and Hitachi Energy Arena have had on tourism, economic development, and entertainment in the region.

The Bobcats would like to thank Southwest Virginia Tourism for this honor and the countless fans, partners, and community members who made it possible.







