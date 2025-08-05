Nick Niedert Resigns as Head Coach

DANBURY - Due to personal reasons, head coach Nick Niedert has resigned from his position, effective immediately. Niedert was named the fourth head coach in franchise history on June 9.

"We thank Nick for the work he put in this summer," said President Herm Sorcher. "He's been part of the hockey fabric here in Danbury for a long time - both as a player and now briefly as a head coach - and we appreciate everything he's done for this organization. As a member of the Danbury Hockey Ring of Honor, his impact here is already cemented, and we wish him nothing but the best moving forward."

The Hat Tricks have begun a search for a new head coach and remain committed to maintaining a competitive and successful team for the 2025-26 season.

