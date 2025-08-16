Hat Tricks Re-Sign Forward Noah Robinson

Published on August 16, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Noah Robinson on a PTO contract for the 2025-26 season.

Robinson, 28, joined the Hat Tricks last season after being acquired in a trade with the Monroe Moccasins on Nov. 21, 2024. The 6-foot, 205-pound winger recorded 31 points (12 goals, 19 assists) and 39 penalty minutes in 40 games with Danbury, adding to his four points (three goals, one assist) from Monroe. He had two four-point games in a three-game span, collecting two goals and six assists on Dec. 20 and Dec. 27, 2024.

"Noah is one of those players who always knows where to be at the right time. He has great instincts, a lethal shot, and, most importantly, he's a great teammate," Hat Tricks general manager AJ Galante said. "I'm expecting a big year from him."

In his rookie season with the Baton Rouge Zydeco in 2023-24, Robinson posted 40 points (22 goals, 18 assists) in 52 games.

The Mississauga, Ontario, native was drafted 101st overall in the 2014 OHL draft after winning a USPHL U16 championship in 2013-14 and earning a silver medal at the 2012-13 OHL Gold Cup. Before turning pro, he spent five years at SUNY Canton (NCAA Division III), playing three seasons and recording 19 points (10 goals, 9 assists) in 59 games.

The 2025-26 season is right around the corner and season tickets are on sale now! To learn more about our ticket packages, click here or email herm@danburyhattricks.com.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from August 16, 2025

Hat Tricks Re-Sign Forward Noah Robinson - Danbury Hat Tricks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.